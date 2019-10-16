Sudan transitional gov’t appoints two new ministers



October 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s transitional authority Tuesday appointed two new ministers of livestock and transport, two portfolios that were reserved for eastern Sudan region and Blue Nile State.

The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appointed Alam-Aldin Abdallah Abasher as the Minister of Livestock and Hashem Sheikh Tahir as the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

The two ministers were picked by the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok who had requested the ruling coalition of Forces for Freedom and Change to make some candidatures from the Blue Nile and eastern Sudan stressing that his cabinet should represent the whole country.

Abasher who is from Gissan town of the Blue Nile State is graduated from the veterinary medicine faculty, University of Khartoum.

For his part, Taha is an engineer from Toker town of Kassala State. The Beja Congress Party supported his nomination for the post.

The two ministers took the oath of office before al-Burhan in the presence of the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of Sudan.

(ST)