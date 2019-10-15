 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 15 October 2019

Nearly 200,000 civilians still seeking safety in PoCs: UNMISS

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 14, 2019 (JUBA) – At least 194,954 civilians are currently seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) bases, the UN said.

JPEG - 57 kb
A view of the Protection of Civilians (POC) site near Bentiu, in Unity State, South Sudan (Photo UN/JC McIlwaine)

The total figure, according to the latest update from UNMISS, include 115,960 in Bentiu, 32,608 in Malakal, 29,745 in Juba UN House, 1,935 in Bor, and 14,706 in the area adjacent to UNMISS in Wau.

Speaking to reporters in Juba last week, David Shearer, the head of UNMISS said the mission drafted a report together with the humanitarian community in the South Sudan about the future of PoC sites that the Secretary General submitted to the Security Council.

“It is a complex issue. These sites were set up as a last resort to physically protect people in immediate fear for their lives,” he said.

About 20,000 people, Shearer said, have voluntarily left the PoC sites since South Sudan’s revitalized peace accord was signed last year.

“Many left of their own accord while others have asked for assistance from humanitarian agencies and UNMISS,” he stressed.

The senior UN official, however, said it is the primary responsibility of the South Sudanese government to establish the conditions needed for displaced families to return safely and live with dignity.

“In particular, the government needs to do more to find land for people who want to leave PoC sites,” he told reporters in Juba.

Shearer also assured that UNMISS would continue to physically protect people in the PoC sites until they feel ready to leave, emphasizing plans by the world body to step up the deployment of peacekeepers to remote communities to protect the returnees.

He said the change in approach will depend very much on the continued commitment of the parties to implement the peace deal.

“But we should remember that, if there is durable peace with a transitional government established, the need for PoC sites will no longer exist,” said Shearer.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Riek Machar for plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the South Sudanese conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 October 11:15, by Midit Mitot

    David shearer is right,

    Juba government need to secure a very strategics piece of land for those vulnerable people and their original houses which were voluntarily occupied by Mathiang Anyoor need to be secured back to them.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will the interim gov’t of South Sudan be formed by 12th November 2019? 2019-10-14 05:37:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol It is almost one month remaining to form a national government as per the 2018 peace agreement. Five issues are critical for the formation of national government; namely (...)

Delaying peace in Sudan will have deleterious consequences 2019-10-13 05:26:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Sudan has been torn by Government waged wars against its people since its independence on Sunday the first of January 1956 from the Anglo-Egyptian Colonialism, better (...)

The Sentry Report, War Crimes: Isn’t it time for immunities and restarting South Sudan afresh? 2019-10-10 13:24:03 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last month, The Sentry Report released a report titled “The Taking of South Sudan- the Tycoons, Brokers, and Multinational Corporations Complicit in Hijacking the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.