Sudan’s Attorney General pledges swift justice



October 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - the newly appointed Sudan’s Attorney General, Taj-Alsir Al-Hebir, pledged on Monday to resolve many outstanding issues over the coming period, including corruption and accountability for the killings of protesters.

"In the upcoming period, the prosecution will take into account the aspirations of the people towards the rule of law and bring to justice those involved in all cases."

"We will resolve many of the outstanding files at the Public Prosecution, including the files of corruption and accountability for those involved in the killing of demonstrators protests, and undermining the constitutional system since 1989 (in reference to the coup of former Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir)."

On Sunday, the jurist who was picked by the Forces for Freedom and Change was sworn in as Sudan’s Attorney General on Sunday following growing frustrations about the delay of investigations of the bloody attack on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June and killing of protesters since December 2018.

Al-Hebir’s remarks coincided with statements by the Sudanese professionals Association, the spearhead of protests in Sudan, and the Sudanese Communist Party to demonstrate on October 21 to commemorate the first popular revolt against military rule in 1964 and demand that the slogans of December Revolution be fulfilled: achieving justice, improve living conditions and fight corruption.

On July 19, the independent group Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), announced that 246 people were killed and 1353 were injured during the protests since last December, while the health authorities estimate the death toll during the same period has reached only 184 victims.

