 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 15 October 2019

Peace in Sudan is a boost for stability in South Sudan: Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Kiir speaks at the opening session of Sudan peace process in Juba on 14 Oct 2019 (Photo Sovereign Council)

October 14, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Monday called on the Sudanese parties to make the needed concessions for peace in Sudan stressing it would be a boost for peace and stability in South Sudan.

Kiir made his call at the opening session of the talks for peace in Sudan in Juba attended by several leaders from Egypt, Ethiopia, and Uganda, three countries particularly concerned by peace in the Greater Sudan.

"I appeal to you to negotiate in good faith, with the need to make some concessions in order to reach peace and stability in Sudan and the region as a whole."

The achievement of peace in Sudan "will be a big boost for us in the Republic of South Sudan, especially as we are approaching the formation of the transitional government," he stressed.

"Our experience shows that no one can win the battle through the barrel of a gun, but through political dialogue, negotiation and compromises that lead to the resolution of all disputes," he said, referring to the civil war in South Sudan since 2013 between government forces and the armed opposition.

President Salva Kiir in the past had admitted that the armed conflicts in the border areas in Sudan and South Sudan contributed to fuel political instability in both countries.

The first agreement for peace in Sudan of August 2015, pointed to the role of Sudanese armed groups in the conflict alongside the government in Juba and provided to disarm their fighters.

Also, several international reports pointed to the presence of South Sudanese armed groups inside Sudan particularly the Blue Nile and South Kordofan and the support received from Khartoum.

However, international isolation of the two regimes and the need for economic cooperation to share the oil income pushed the leadership of the two countries to stop their support for the rebel groups in the two sides and to press them to join the peace process.

"We desire that there will be internal peace in the two countries and that there will be coexistence between the citizens of the two countries," said President Kiir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 October 11:47, by james john luka

    True indeed Mr. President. There is no lasting military victory in political disputes without dialogue and negotiation.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Will the interim gov’t of South Sudan be formed by 12th November 2019? 2019-10-14 05:37:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol It is almost one month remaining to form a national government as per the 2018 peace agreement. Five issues are critical for the formation of national government; namely (...)

Delaying peace in Sudan will have deleterious consequences 2019-10-13 05:26:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Sudan has been torn by Government waged wars against its people since its independence on Sunday the first of January 1956 from the Anglo-Egyptian Colonialism, better (...)

The Sentry Report, War Crimes: Isn’t it time for immunities and restarting South Sudan afresh? 2019-10-10 13:24:03 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last month, The Sentry Report released a report titled “The Taking of South Sudan- the Tycoons, Brokers, and Multinational Corporations Complicit in Hijacking the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.