Sudan’s FM, UN sanctions official discuss peace in South Sudan



October 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the UN sanctions committee on Sudan and South Sudan, Joanna Wronecka held talks with Foreign Minister Asmaa Mohamed Abdallah, focusing on the peace process in South Sudan, according to a statement released in Khartoum on Sunday.

Wronecka earlier this week informed the UN Security Council that violence continues in Darfur despite the regime change in Sudan and announced she will travel soon to Khartoum.

However, an official at the Foreign Ministry told Sudan Tribune that the international official only discussed the situation in South Sudan.

In a press statement released after the meeting, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Babikir al-Siddiq said that Joanna praised the role of the Government of Sudan in supporting the peace agreement in South Sudan and the important role played in the process.

"She also praised Sudan’s hosting of refugees from South Sudan, a matter that has had a positive impact on the protection of civilians, especially women and children."

Sudan is subject to international sanctions by the Security Council under resolution 1591 of 2005 and established in March of the same year, a special committee to monitor the implementation of the relevant sanctions.

Because of the violence and atrocities committed against civilians in Darfur, the UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo for Darfur region besides targeted sanctions including a travel ban and assets freezing of officials and militia leaders involved in the conflict that has been going on for more than 16 years in the western Sudan region of Darfur.

For her part, the Sudanese Foreign Minister welcomed the UN-visiting official and stressed that Sudan and South Sudan are one people in two countries and that her country is keen to achieve peace in South Sudan.

According to the spokesman, the minister explained the political developments in Sudan following the historic change and the victory of the December Revolution which had a positive impact on the relations between Sudan and South Sudan, as he said.

"The Minister stressed that the security and stability of South Sudan is the security and stability of Sudan. Therefore Sudan is keen to support the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity on 12 November 2019 after being postponed for six months."

Asma further touched the challenges facing the formation of the government of national unity and the implementation of the South Sudan peace agreement. In addition, she underlined the need to provide Juba with the necessary financial resources to implement the revitalized peace agreement as it exceeds the capabilities of the fledgeling state in South Sudan.

(ST)