Qatar invites Sudan leaders, reiterates readiness to support peace and development



October 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Qatar has invited the leaders of the Sudanese Transitional Authority to visit Doha, after reiterating its readiness to support peace and development in the war-ravaged country after the ouster of the former regime.

The invitation was extended by Mutlaq Al Qahtani the Qatari Special Envoy for Combating Terrorism and Conflict Resolution during his meeting with the Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, member of the Sovereign Council and Omer Onis minister of cabinet affairs on Wednesday.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok last September met the Emir of Qatar on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to show his government keenness to have good relations with Qatar despite the support provided to his country by its regional foes, Saudi and UAE after the al-Bashir’s ouster.

Al-Qahtani who is the first Qatari senior official to hold talks with the Sudanese officials in Khartoum voiced Qatar’s support to the Government and the people of Sudan and asserted that his country would use its regional and international relations to back the achievement of peace, stability and development in Sudan.

"There is no doubt that Sudan faces major challenges, the most important of which are stopping the war and achieving peace and stability," he said after meeting Hemetti.

"Qatar is ready to do everything in its power through its international relations and partnerships to support Sudan to achieve stability, peace and security," he added alluding to the Sudanese efforts to cancel Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

In statements after meeting the visiting Qatari official, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omer Monis, pointed to the strong relations between the two countries and praised Qatar’s supportive stances to Sudan and its efforts to bring the peace process in Darfur.

"The Qatari leadership has extended an official invitation to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and the Prime Minister to visit Qatar," Monis further said.

Qatar supported the two-year peace process to end the Darfur conflict which was concluded by the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) on 14 July 2011.

The UN-AU backed DDPD was inked by other groups that failed to sign it in 2011 but also had been endorsed by the holdout groups as a basis for peace talks, but the process was interrupted by the regime change in Sudan earlier this year.

(ST)