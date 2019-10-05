Sudanese peace parties hold preparatory meetings amid regional and international support

October 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa hosts a preparatory workshop to support the peace process in Sudan with the participation of the signatories of the Juba Declaration amid regional and international presence, days before the start of peace talks.

Yasir Arman, Deputy Secretary-General of the Revolutionary Front and Deputy Chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Malik Agar told Sudan Tribune that the workshop, which is attended by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, the transitional government and the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu is organized by the American law firm PILPG.

Also, there are representatives from the Office of Special Envoy for Sudan at the U.S. State Department and the U.S. Institute of Peace.

The workshop, which began on Friday is expected to conclude its works on Wednesday. Also, there is a separate workshop for the SPLM-N led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu later next week.

Arman noted the ongoing preparations for a meeting between the SRF and the UN secretary general’s special envoy for Sudan Nicholas Haysom and expected the participation of the EU special envoy on the Horn of Africa Alexander Rondos.

"This meeting will give a new impetus to the peace process, especially after the support of Ethiopia, Eritrea and South Africa to the negotiations so that the peace process has the regional, African, Arab, US and European support," he added.

Sudan Tribune learned that the government delegation is headed by Mohamed Hassan al-Ta’ayshi, member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council.

Arman pointed to the importance of reaching a peace agreement that will contribute to the reform of the Sudanese economy and the security sector and the building of a national army reflecting the composition of the country.

"Achieving peace would be a major slogan for us because it would enhance the political transition process in Sudan, which should end with a national construction project involving all the Sudanese. This war will be the last wars in Sudan and 2020 will be the year of peace in Sudan," he said.

The Transitional Government and both the SRF and the SPLM-N al-Hilu signed the Juba Declaration on 11 September.

The deal includes preliminary confidence-building measures to prepare for peace negotiations which would begin on 14 October and should be wrapped up before 14 December.

