South Sudan launches its draft foreign policy

October 3, 2014 (JUBA) – South Sudan on Thursday launched its draft foreign policy ahead of the anticipated formation of a national unity government next month.

South Sudan’s new Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Achuil (Gurtong)

The draft policy, officials said during the launch, will help in guiding the diplomatic and foreign affairs issues of the world’s youngest nation.

The policy will be submitted to the council of ministers for approval.

Speaking during the ambassador’s forum in Juba, Vice President James Wani Igga called for the restoration of the country’s image.

“You should restore our good image so that regional and international communities can regain the confidence and to make our country attractive for investors across the world,” said Igga.

He urged diplomats to ensure sanctions on South Sudan were lifted.

On her part, the Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Acuil said the country’s diplomacy and foreign policy needs to be more effective.

“It will allow us cope and match with the change currently spreading through the whole region and the entire world,” she said.

Several ambassadors attended the conference held under the theme, “Empowering and enhancing the foreign policy of the reconstituted TGONU”.

(ST)