South Sudan launches its draft foreign policy

October 3, 2014 (JUBA) – South Sudan on Thursday launched its draft foreign policy ahead of the anticipated formation of a national unity government next month.

JPEG - 49.5 kb
South Sudan’s new Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Achuil (Gurtong)

The draft policy, officials said during the launch, will help in guiding the diplomatic and foreign affairs issues of the world’s youngest nation.

The policy will be submitted to the council of ministers for approval.

Speaking during the ambassador’s forum in Juba, Vice President James Wani Igga called for the restoration of the country’s image.

“You should restore our good image so that regional and international communities can regain the confidence and to make our country attractive for investors across the world,” said Igga.

He urged diplomats to ensure sanctions on South Sudan were lifted.

On her part, the Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Acuil said the country’s diplomacy and foreign policy needs to be more effective.

“It will allow us cope and match with the change currently spreading through the whole region and the entire world,” she said.

Several ambassadors attended the conference held under the theme, “Empowering and enhancing the foreign policy of the reconstituted TGONU”.

(ST)

  • 4 October 08:19, by Malakal county Simon

    This Evil woman every time I see her,she reminds me of 2013 Nuers Massacre !!!!

    • 4 October 09:17, by Midit Mitot

      Athuot James Wani Igga,

      Will you really bring back the good image to this country? your regime had already failed this nation at all, nothing like to restore good image in South Sudan again while you are still leading people.

      • 4 October 09:51, by Pakuai

        South Sudan is screwed. Most cadres in foreign ministry and embassies have no idea what diplomats are. Some are just recruited for foreign embassies based on cronyism while the real career diplomats are left out. South Sudan needs a tough foreign minister to toughen out the recruitment of ambassadors on merits and allegiance to South Sudan and the South Sudanese people and be bold enough>>>

        • 4 October 09:58, by Pakuai

          to recall ambassadors who go and behave like oppositions to the government they supposed to represent in foreign capitals. Fellows, sometimes some leadership steps have to be taken. Mr. Salva Kiir ways of always trying to appease every piece of trash had been abused big times by some losers and this is why South Sudan is now in this bad state. Even during our bush years, some strict protocols>>>

          • 4 October 10:06, by Pakuai

            were followed and that is why the SPLM/A was able to navigate the messy or difficult paths of guerilla wars. The Ministry of foreign affairs should now be aware about ’friendly countries or hostile countries to South Sudan’ and how to handle those countries and South Sudan’s interests in those countries. All Asian countries including Pacific countries like Australia, Japan and others shouldn’t>>>

            • 4 October 10:13, by Pakuai

              always far away from foreign affairs ministry list as friendly countries. All the European countries have never wish South Sudan and the South Sudanese people bad luck, except the UK. The US and the UK just want South Sudan to be one of their ’over sea protectorate’ and this has ’switches off’ many South Sudanese who just don’t want to be anyone ’protectorate anymore’. After all the US and the UK>

              • 4 October 10:19, by Pakuai

                are guarding their dwindling empire and would want to recruit more countries to their dwindling empire. But their usual ’regime changes’ of other people elected leaders and replace them them with their puppets/stooges whom then go and micro-managed them in their capitals has ’backfired pretty badly’. I am not advocate to shun the US or UK all together, but South Sudan diplomats should with>>>

                • 4 October 10:25, by Pakuai

                  the US and the UK accordingly using diplomatic protocols. Naturally, l have bad blood to anything that is connected to devil infested island of England anyway. Canada, it is a friendly country. Here in Africa, Abesh (so-called ethiopia) and our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arab North Sudan have shown South Sudan their ’teeth’. They are our neighbours, their dealings in our country must be>>>

                  • 4 October 10:30, by Pakuai

                    closely scrutinized. South Sudan is not an Abesh (so-called ethiopia) province. There criminals in the US and other countries who always link to our country and our people to that ’prostitutes infested country’ And of course, we have bunch of our losers who always take our small issues to hotels, brothels and bars of Adis Ababa. And so, the criminals have accustomed themselves that South Sudan>>>

                    • 4 October 10:35, by Pakuai

                      and South Sudanese people might be parts of those prostitutes. With our arch enemy, the cloned so-called arab North Sudan. South Sudanese with brains must not lectured on how evils those vermin are. They have attached themselves like leeches to our country and our people however we hate them to death. But we have some their lovers here in South Sudan, our ’Nuers Ke Nyantoc and Shilluks (Chollos)’>

                      • 4 October 10:41, by Pakuai

                        during our genuine war of independence, our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc, Shilluks (Chollos) and others were in bed these vermin. They were welcomed back in 2006 and of course they went back to Khartoum in 2013----. And they come back again lie through their treasonous teeth later that they were fighting for South Sudan’s independence just like everyone else. And get way with it.>>>

                        • 4 October 10:57, by Pakuai

                          Why is their Ngundeng reincarnates, Mr. Riek Machar and Shilluk (Chollo) ’Siamese twin’ doing in Khartoum. These traitors were the ones who ’back-stabbed the SPLA’ marched to Khartoum in 1991 and put our liberation war back by more ten (10) years. I personally don’t know what ’dirts’ do the cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan have over Mr. Riek Machar & Lam Akol>>>>

