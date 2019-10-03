 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 3 October 2019

Head of Sudanese presidency, Qatari Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

Al-Burhan meets Qatari Ambassador to Sudan on 3Oct 2019 (SUNA photo)

October 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Thursday discussed bilateral relations with Qatar’s Ambassador to Sudan Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Kubaisi.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the meeting, which is the first of its kind, dealt with bilateral relations and ways of developing it.

The former ruling military council had declined to receive the Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani after his arrival to Khartoum days after the ouster of the former president Omer al-Bashir.

On 26 June, the then deputy head of the military council admitted their mistake saying "we were wrong, we had not to boycott them, and we are supposed to welcome them like others".

Al-Kubaisi said that the meeting touched on the developments in the peace file in Darfur, noting that he conveyed to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council the greetings of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the Prime Minister of Qatar.

Qatar sponsored a process for peace in Darfur and supported the former government efforts to rehabilitate the region.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok met with the Emir of Qatar last month on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He had several times stressed his government refuses to take part in the regional alliances and the Gulf crisis and to build balanced foreign relations in the interest of the country.

(ST)

