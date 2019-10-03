Logistical constraints slowing cantonment process: CTSAMVM

October 2, 2019 (JUBA) - Severe logistical constraints continue to affect implementation of cantonment in South Sudan, amid of lack food, shelter, water and medicines, an official said.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

Speaking during the 15th technical meeting of the ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMVM) in Juba Wednesday, Abiche Ageno said relevant bodies must start prioritizing resources to address these challenges if the cantonment process is to be completed and enable the next phase of the peace process to begin.

“While the number of forces being registered is encouraging, the cantonment process remains slow and the IGAD Council of Ministers’ deadline that at least 50 per cent of the 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces should be cantoned and barracked, trained and deployed by 30 September has now passed,” he said.

Abiche, who chairs the CTSAMVM, observed that of the 35 cantonment sites identified by the Joint Defense Board (JDB), one site is not occupied, 10 cantonment barracks are occupied by the South Sudan Peoples Defense Force (SSPDF) and 24 by opposition forces.

“With the exception of Division 1 in Renk, CTSAMVM has received no notification and seen no evidence of SSPDF plans to move forces to cantonment barracks,” he stressed.

The ceasefire monitoring body, its chairperson further noted, has seen no evidence of a VIP Protection Force or the formation or training of the Necessary Unified Forces.

“CTSAMVM urges the VIP Protection Force to be formed as a matter of urgency and the formation and training of the Necessary Unified Forces to begin as soon as possible,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CTSAMVM said it has observed a number of a number of incidents,involving non-signatories to the peace agreement, including abductions of civilians on the road between Kerika and Mambe.

"They are being investigated by CTSAMVM. Another area of concern to CTSAMVM is the ongoing tensions in Maiwut which we are investigating and will discuss here today," noted Abiche.

The CTSAMVM is mandated by the regional bloc (IGAD) to monitor and verify the implementation of the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities as per the peace deal.

(ST)