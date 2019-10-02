 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 2 October 2019

Sudan’s transitional authority adopts amended constitution

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudan's council of ministers hold a meeting (SUNA photo)

October 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the cabinet formally adopted on Wednesday the amended Transitional Constitutional Document that allows the appointment of the Attorney General and the Chief Justice.

Nearly three weeks ago on 12 September, thousands of Sudanese rallied in Khartoum calling to appoint new senior judiciary officials and to launch an investigation into deaths, vicious attacks on protesters.

The initial version of the Interim Constitution said the chief justice and the attorney general are appointed by the Supreme Judicial Council. However, this independent body of judges is not yet formed.

The amended Constitutional Document allows the collegial presidency and the cabinet to appointed them in a joint meeting.

Minister of Culture and Information Faisal Mohamed Saleh who is also the government spokesman told reporters after the joint meeting that the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers adopted the constitutional document in its final version, which contains (78) articles.

"The adoption was by full consensus without a vote," he further stressed.

Also, he said the constitutional text resolved the appointment of the Chief Justice and Attorney General who will be announced later by the Sovereign Council.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have already nominated the two jurists.

Saleh said the amended transitional constitutional will be published in the official journal Sudan gazette.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Collusion and harmful actions against South Sudan peace processes 2019-10-02 15:38:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi For a very long time now since the war in South Sudan erupted in 2013, there have been accusations that some South Sudanese political actors together with others in (...)

South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.