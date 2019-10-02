October 1, 2019 (NEW YORK) - Members of the United Nations Security Council will South Sudan and Ethiopia at the end of this month, Jerry Matjila, the Council’s President for October disclosed.
Members of the Council, Matjila told a monthly briefing Tuesday, will in Addis Ababa from October 23-24 for annual consultations between the panel and African Union’s Peace and Security Council.
On October 25, the Security Council members will reportedly be joined by the United States ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, for a one-day visit to the South Sudan capital, Juba.
"Already there’s a proposal of the agenda and a series of meetings have been scheduled for this particular mission visit,” said Matjila.
The Security Council mission delegation is expected to leave Addis Ababa on October 26 and return to New York the following day.
While addressing the UN General Assembly last week, South Sudan’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai said the transitional national unity government will be formed on November 12.
(ST)
