Rwandan peacekeepers conduct community work in Juba

October 1, 2019 (JUBA) – Rwandan peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Saturday carried out joint community work in the young nation’s capital, Juba.

JPEG - 79.6 kb
Rwandan peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) cleaning Juba city, September 28, 2019 (UNMISS photo)

Other Juba sector contingents and government officials also took part in working on the different roads within Juba City Council.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Juba city’s deputy mayor, Thiik Thiik Mayardit thanked the peacekeepers for not only helping residents keep the city clean but also protecting civilians.

The UNMISS Sector Juba Commander, Brig Gen Eugene Nkubito thanked the Juba city leadership and all participants for dedicating tome to carry out such an activity that protect the environment.

He, however, encouraged Juba residents to adopt the concept of community work as a solution to a clean and safe environment.

The Juba Sector leadership at UNMISS said it will ensure such community work is conducted every last Saturday of the month.

Members of the UN mission that took part in the cleanup exercise included the Chinese Battalion, Rwanbatt3; Ethiopia Battalion; Nepalese High Readiness Company plus officials from Juba city.

(ST)

  • 2 October 07:45, by jubaone

    Six years on, SS remains a "small child". It eats, sleeps and defecates and expects others to come and wipe clean it’s shithole. How these jienges and nyagats have made such a wonderful country into ridicule and disgust. Now tiny Twanda is teaching the giant "SS toddler" how to clean it’s own shithole 😠.

    repondre message

    • 2 October 08:14, by Pakuai

      jubaone,
      If you don’t always lumped up everything that is wrong on South Sudan on the whole Dinkas/Jiengs or the Nuers. You would have had some backers in these communities. Juba is a capital city of all South Sudanese people and the cleanliness of the city doesn’t rest on one community. Juba city council is responsible to look after the cleanliness of Juba with the residents of Juba city>>>>

      repondre message

      • 2 October 08:22, by Pakuai

        where does the Dinkas/Jiengs mismanagement came in here? As far as I am concerned, this article is one of usual SUDAN TRIBUNE polemic article to work up some lowly informed South Sudanese. Were Rwandan peacekeepers or others brought to South Sudan to be ’cleaners?’. Of course countries like Rwanda and most of Indian sub continent of Indian, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and even here>>>

        repondre message

        • 2 October 08:28, by Pakuai

          in Africa, countries like Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Nigeria or Ghana always recruit their low lives to join the UN peacekeeping as a mean to escape poverty in their own countries. Mr. jubaone, here Bor. I don’t respect any of these UN mercenaries. We look at them with absolute contempt chap. And they know how tow every think line with us chap. Any should they mess around with us like in 2014,>>>

          repondre message

          • 2 October 08:34, by Pakuai

            then the criminals would be killed and tossed into the Nile and wait for the evils who brought the mercenaries into our country. Some of us objected the scam behind the so-called UN peacekeeping in 2011, but were over ruled by our lowly informed elders. And so-called UN peacekeeping scam is part of the so-called UN ONE WORLD ORDER government, WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT without borders>>>>

            repondre message

            • 2 October 08:41, by Pakuai

              Or the so-called AFRICA UNITY or REGIONAL INTERROGATION peace of bullshit champion by the globalists like Thabo Mbeki, Paul Kagame, Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, Abiye Ahmed, Susan Rice, Barack Hussein, Ban Ki Moon, Pagan Amuom, Riek Machar and bunch of other secret societies criminals who sold themselves and their souls to the devil. But the criminals are playing with fire and they seem not>>>

              repondre message

              • 2 October 08:47, by Pakuai

                not read our lips. But they will eventually know that we not playing games with them they see their mercenaries taken back to their home countries in body bags. Just like in Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Iraq or Afghanistan. This so-called UN peacekeeping scam is an ’occupation and colonization’ of other people by stealth or the disguise. Since 1960th, the so-called UN project has never left>>>

                repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

