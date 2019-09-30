Al-Nur renews rejection to join Sudan’s peace process after meeting Hamdok

September 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Wahid al-Nur, leader of the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement has reiterated his rejection to join negotiations for peace in Sudan saying with he does not recognize the transitional government.

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Khartoum on 5 Sept 2019 (Reuters Photo)

Al-Nur on Sunday held a meeting with Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok organized by French foreign ministry in Paris where he resides.

In a statement issued after the meeting by his spokesman Mohamed al-Nayer, al-Nur said he met with Hamdok "in his personal capacity and not as prime minister".

He said the meeting discussed issues of peace in Sudan, "the completion of the revolution and the building of the Sudanese state which has not yet been established".

"The Movement affirmed its adherence to the comprehensive change and full civil authority, the dismantlement of the National Congress Party’s regime and its institutions and the prosecution of its symbols".

"Also, it renewed its rejection to recognize the Constitutional Declaration and the bilateral agreement between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the military council nor the government on which it was established," he emphasized.

Earlier this month, al-Nur who has refused to negotiate with the former regime since the Abuja peace process in 2006 called for a referendum on the transitional constitution and the transitional institutions.

He further reiterated his previous conditions that the government must deal first with the consequences of the conflict including the disbanding government militias, compensation of the conflict-affected civilians, and restitution of land grabbed during the past period and al-Bashir’s handover to the International Criminal Court.

The statement said the two sides agreed to continue "informal meetings and exchange views and ideas on "ways to solve the national crisis and complete the goals of the revolution in order to build an equal citizenship state and national partnership".

But did not mention talks to end the armed conflict in Darfur.

Recently al-Nur addressed by telephone several public meetings organized by his supporters in Sudan and repeated that the solution of Darfur crisis requires bringing change first in Khartoum.

The Sudanese government says ending the armed conflicts in the country is its top priority together with the lift of international sanctions including Sudan’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

(ST)