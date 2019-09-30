September 29, 2019 (GENEVA/JUBA) – The United Kingdom’s Ambassador for human Rights, Rita French has called for the promotion of truth and accountability in war-torn South Sudan.

United Kingdom’s Ambassador for human Rights, Rita French (Twitter photo)

Speaking during an interactive dialogue on South Sudan at the 42nd Human Rights Council session, French expressed concerns over the Human Rights Commission’s report on the securitization of the nation, including the arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances.

She said despite progress made in the September 2018 peace deal, “civilians continue to be killed and raped, children are recruited as combatants, and communities are forcibly displaced communities”.

“All this takes place without fear of punishment. The government must address this culture of impunity, and parties to the peace agreement must ensure they implement Chapter V,” said French.

In its latest report, The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan, in its latest report o, highlighted high levels of sexual and gender-based violence among women in the towns of Bentiu, Yei and Wau.

Also cited in the report are incidences involving unlawful detention and disappearances of South Sudanese journalists and human rights defenders while a numbers of citizens complained of living in fear.

The UK official welcomed the Commission’s reporting on the root causes of sexual and gender-based violence, and encourages the government of South Sudan to implement their recommendations.

“The government must also investigate sexual violence and abuse; support survivors, and to take action to prevent further attacks,” she stressed.

Meanwhile, the UK Ambassador called for accountability for the disappearances of South Sudanese citizens Dong Samuel Luak and Aggrey Ezbon Idris.

Luak, a South Sudanese lawyer and Idris, a human rights activist, were snatched off the streets of Nairobi, Kenya on January 23 and 24, 2017 respectively and forcefully deported to South Sudan. Until now, the whereabouts of the two remain unknown.

(ST)