September 28, 2019 (WASHINGTON) – The United States is reviewing The Sentry’s recent report on corruption in South Sudan, the State Department said on Sunday.

An illustration contained in The Sentry’s report (Enough Project)

“We welcome The Sentry’s efforts to bring light to corrupt practices in South Sudan. The relationship between corruption and conflict in South Sudan is of long-standing concern to the U.S. government, and we are troubled by the numerous allegations of corruption cited in the report,” partly reads the State Department’s statement.

The report titled “The Taking of South Sudan”, said multinational oil consortium in South Sudan controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation Dar Petroleum Operating Company, a multinational oil consortium led by China National Petroleum Corporation and Malaysia’s state-owned Petronas provided material support to a pro-government militia that went on to commit atrocities, including burning of entire villages, targeting civilians and attacked a United Nations protection-of-civilians site.

It further said South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his family own stakes in banks, foreign exchange bureaus, airlines, oil companies, logistics firms, private security companies among others, mainly through partnerships with investors globally.

The United States, it further stressed, maintains a robust sanctions regime targeting individuals and entities responsible for undermining South Sudan’s peace process.

“We will review the allegations cited in The Sentry report and will carefully consider the recommendations to strengthen efforts to end illicit financial flows to and from South Sudan,” it noted.

The Sentry, among others, urged the US, European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada to investigate and, if appropriate, sanction individuals, entities and networks mentioned in the report.

It also recommended that the US and other governments take action to prevent the purchase of luxury real estate by South Sudan’s elites and their international enablers.

Meanwhile the US urged South Sudan to demonstrate similar concern for the well-being of its people by taking significant steps to deal with corruption, increasing accountability, and implementing policies that reduce violence and promote peace.

(ST)