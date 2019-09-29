Egypt keen on the stability of South Sudan, says FM

September 28, 2019 (NEW YORK) – Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry has assured his South Sudan counterpart, Awut Deng Acuil of his government’s willingness to ensure the young nation is stable.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi (R) shaking hands with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir at the presidential palace in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, January 10, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

The two leaders, while meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, also discussed means of boosting bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

The Egyptian Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman, Ahmed Hafez said Shoukry asserted Egypt’s interest in reinforcing its relationship with South Sudan in various fields, in addition to identifying and meeting its needs in the field of building capabilities with the help of the Egyptian Agency of Partnership for Development (EAPD) in Africa.

The Eqyptian FM, Ahmed further stated, also expressed to his South Sudan counterpart Cairo’s discontent over the prolonged negotiations over the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam and stressed that negotiations are vital for reaching a fair agreement that protects the water rights and serves the interests of Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.

In January this year, South Sudan President Kiir visited Cairo and briefed his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El Sisi about the peace deal signed between the warring parties in the young nation.

South Sudan’s arch-foes, in September 2018, signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

A statement from Egypt’s foreign minister at the time of Kiir’s visit, said the two leaders discussed developing cooperation between both countries and South Sudan’s political and security developments.

Shoukry said Egypt would support implementation of South Sudan’s peace deal.

In November 2017, Egypt sponsored the signing of a declaration for the unification of two different factions of the South Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM).

The declaration, which supported efforts to end the dispute between the rival factions and agitated for return of refugees displaced by conflict, was witnessed by Al-Sisi and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

Egypt was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011.

