South Sudan seeks to deepen relations with China

September 28, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan is looking to expand and deepen its bilateral relations with China as it seeks to tap development experiences from the Asian country, an official said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) meets with South Sudanese President Salva Kiir at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

This was revealed by South Sudan’s deputy foreign minister Deng Dua Deng during a meeting with China’s envoy to Juba Saturday.

"We are willing to share the successful experience and formula China has used to achieve socioeconomic development,” noted Deng.

He hailed China’s contribution to South Sudan’s peace process, saying the young nation is on course to implement the peace deal.

On his part, however, the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, Hua Ning said people of South Sudan need peace and development.

“The peace process has entered a critical juncture, with many challenges still remaining. We sincerely hope that parties concerned will be unified for peace in the country, speed implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and work together for the bright future of the country,” he stressed.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations which the latter dismissed.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

China is one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence on July 9, 2011.

(ST)

  • 29 September 06:11, by South South

    Go ahead South Sudan and have close relationship with China. As I said and I still saying it here, there is no friendly relationship between nations, there is a relationship of interests between countries. If there are interests between South Sudan and China, then go ahead and form strong relationship with China. The same thing should happen between South Sudan and US or EU

