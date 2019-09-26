SRF to hold public debates on peace in Khartoum before negotiations

September 25, 2019 (CAIRO) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) will send a high-level delegation to Khartoum to promote dynamics enabling wider public debate on the upcoming peace talks scheduled for next month.

The SRF leadership council on Wednesday ended a four-day meeting in the resort (Ain Sokhna) in Cairo, to discuss preparations for peace talks, but also organizational matter as they endorsed a constitution and completed the formation of its leadership body.

"The Revolutionary Front has decided to send a high-level delegation to Khartoum to boost confidence and to maximize opportunities for meaningful public participation and interaction with the masses in the peacemaking that addresses their actual interests," reads the statement.

The armed groups said they took this decision because they are aware of the new climate created by the revolution in Sudan as they are partners with the other political groups within the framework of the Forces for Freedom and Change Forces (FFC).

They further stressed that the SRF strategic objective is to move from war to peace and to contribute actively in the building of the new regime besides transforming the Revolutionary Front into a political group able to take part in the electoral process and elected by the people.

"The Revolutionary Front has decided to continue backing and to develop the Sudan Call and the FFC so that these alliances reflect national interests and unite the Sudanese to pass the transitional period in a productive partnership with all forces of change and the parties to the transitional government," said the statement.

The armed groups and their partners in the FFC traded accusations over the formation of the transitional authority and its institutions.

Also, the Sudan call leader Sadiq al-Mahdi recently sent a resignation letter from the Sudan call leadership, but seemingly his resignation will be rejected in a meeting to be held in the upcoming days in Cairo.

The armed groups in their statement commended the release of more prisoners of war and the decision of the transitional government to repeal the "unfair decisions" of the former regime against the leaders of the Revolutionary Front.

In addition, the statement stressed the SRF readiness to work jointly with the Transitional Authority to implement all the confidence-building measures contained in the constitutional document and all the provisions of the Juba Declaration.

"The SRF confirms its quest for a peacemaking and peacebuilding partnership that unites our people to establish a new order and that these wars be the last war in the history of our country."

(ST)