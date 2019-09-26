Sudan agrees to open UN Human Rights office in Khartoum



September 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan and the United Nation agreed on Wednesday to open a UN Human Rights office in Khartoum to support the democratic transition in Sudan.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Sudan’s new Foreign Affairs Asma Mohamed Abdallah signed the agreement in the presence of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“With this milestone agreement, we are poised to accompany Sudan through an important moment in its history, to offer all our support to make this transition a success for the human rights of all the people of Sudan,” Bachelet said in press statements.

According to the agreement, the UN will open a UN Human Rights Office in Khartoum and field offices in Darfur, Blue Nile, Southern Kordofan and East Sudan.

“The office seeks to support the transition period, particularly combating inequality and providing basic economic and social rights for women, help the government to protect human rights, to support accountability and reconciliation and opening of democratic and civic space to the participation of women and minorities.”

In a statement after the signing ceremony, Hamdok affirmed that Sudan is committed to the Charters of the United Nations and The Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

He also said that one of the priorities of the transitional government is the implementation of the revolution’s slogan of “Freedom, Peace, Justice”.

“My attending the UNGA is a message to world leaders that Sudan, which has been absent from international congregations for a long time, is back to take its place and occupy its leading role among nations,” Hamdok said.

(ST)