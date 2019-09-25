Machar did not give up his position in South Sudan’s govt to his wife: official

 
 
 
September 25, 2019 (JUBA) - The leadership of South Sudan’s main armed opposition has denied reports claiming Riek Machar has decided to give up his position in the upcoming transitional government to his wife, Angelina Teny.

The reports, according to a statement by Puok Both Baluang, director for information and Public Relations in the office of the leader of the armed opposition, are an embodiment of “propaganda and fake”.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) would like to assure members, the People of South Sudan and the public at large, that this is mere propaganda and wishful thinking. H.E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon has not taken such decision," Puok said in a statement released on Wednesday.

"Dr Machar is still South Sudan’s designated First Vice President as stipulated in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS)," he stressed.

In addition, he called on the SPLM-IO members to be vigilant towards this "malicious propaganda and fake news by our partners in peace", pointing it aimed at creating division in the Movement.

In statements to Sudan Tribune, the SPLM-IO Director for Information and Public Relations went further to claim that the office of the president but also opposition leaders are behind the fake news.

However, he avoided naming any opposition official.

(ST)

  • 26 September 02:32, by Pakuai

    Mr. Riek Machar and his wife have been gaming the South Sudanese people for quite a long time. However South Sudanese people have always given chances to prove what is that they got to give South Sudan and the South Sudanese people, but they always give South Sudan and the South Sudanese a blank check. I for one thinks, this would be their last chance>>>>

    • 26 September 02:40, by Pakuai

      Angelina can go to Khartoum and bring her husband back to South Sudan to come and take up his vice president post. No more sneaking around in foreign capitals for Ngundeng Buong ’fantasies and superstitions’ to enthrone people through ’magic’ into presidency in South Sudan. South Sudanese people have had enough of you fellows. There are some limits with you fellows ruthless quest for power at all>

      • 26 September 02:42, by Pakuai

        over the backs of South Sudanese people with ’death and miseries’.>>>

