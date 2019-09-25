 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 25 September 2019

Civil society body condemns rape of woman in Wau town

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 24, 2019 (JUBA) – A South Sudan civil society entity has condemned in the “strongest” terms an incident in which a woman was killed after allegedly being raped in Wau town on Monday.

JPEG - 63.9 kb
South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

Local officials said the body of Elizabeth Mario Masama was found at Hai Nimratalata close to Green House hotel on Monday morning.

In a statement, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said the perpetrators of the act should be held accountable.

“This is disturbing act which is unaccepted,” reads the statement.

At least five suspects have reportedly been arrested over the matter.

Reacting to the report, CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani, said the case should be properly investigated and those involved held accountable.

“A proper way for handling this case should embrace by the Wau state authorities as a way of setting strong presidency for zero tolerance of rape. CEPO Centre for Women Rights and Empowerment based in Wau will follow up this case with the relevant authorities and actors,” observed Yakani.

He expressed concerns that despite the rise in rape cases across the country, perpetrators of the criminal acts do not often face the law.

“Accountability and justice over cases of rape should be taken serious by the authorities and the judiciary leadership across the country,” Yakani stressed.

Meanwhile, CEPO has called for time provision of justice and accountability in the case of the woman who was allegedly raped before being killed in Wau town.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.