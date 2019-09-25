September 24, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday held a meeting with members of the country’s National Security Council in the capital, Juba.

President Salva Kiir meets members of the National Security Council in Juba, September 24, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking to reporters soon after the meeting held at State House, the Interior Michael Chiengjiek said they discussed the security situation in the country, particularly in Juba.

The meeting, he said, focused on recent increase in crimes in Juba.

Chiengjiek said the country’s security units have managed to arrest most of the criminals involved in crimes during the past few weeks.

According to the minister, the Security Council members agreed to implement the president’s directives to security units and relevant institutions to develop necessary measures to prevent crime.

In 2017, the South Sudanese leader accused members of the army and police of being responsible for surging night crime rates in Juba and various areas in the country.

(ST)