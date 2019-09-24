South Sudan’s council of states reject replacement of Maiwut speaker

September 24, 2019 (JUBA)- The leadership of South Sudan’s council of states, the upper house in the country, on Tuesday equated legislative changes in Maiwut to outside political and unconstitutional arrangements.

Chuol D. Kir, Speaker of Maiwut State (ST photo)

Joseph Bol Chan, Speaker of the upper house said he had received reports that do not have a political and constitutional basis.

“We have been receiving reports which do not have a political and constitutional basis, so we do not consider these reports. The speaker of Maiwut is therefore still in office. This is what we know, and this is the basis on which we engage with him because he is the speaker known to the leadership”, Chan told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday

Acting secretary-general of the faction of the ruling Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) under president Salva Kiir had blocked the swearing-in of the new parliamentary speaker, rejecting the arrangement and called for the speedy resolution of the political matters which inspired unilateral acts.

“The leadership had directed the stoppage of all the arrangements, including plans to swearing-in those whom we received reports of planning to take the oath of office. We wanted a full report to understand the basis of these actions”, Jemma Nunu Kuma said when asked to comment on the matter.

Faustino Atem Gualdit, the government chief whip in the council of states said the leadership, both are in the legislature and executive arms of the government rejects any unilateral acts, citing disunity and weakening of the party at all level and resolve of the top leadership to reunite, reconcile, forgive and move the country forward.

“As the council of states and in the leadership, we are talking to the leaders to ensure there are no unilateral actions. And if there are those who are engaged in unilateral actions, we will need to identify them and see what to do to stop causing discords and creating unhealthy relations within the party and in the institutions of government”, he said.

The officials were to report that a section of legislators in Maiwut state was influenced by the state governor to impeach and replace the speaker, Choul D Kiir whom he accused of not cooperating with his administration.

Kiir attributed the cause of the rift between the governor and his administration to unilateral acts.

“There are a lot of issues involve this matter. one issue is that the governor has been working to avoid oversight work of the assembly. The other issue is that he (governor) does not want to work together with the deputy. He had lifted the powers of the deputy without relieving him from the position. He just wants him to have no powers as provided for in the constitution of the state. The governor reshuffles the cabinet without consulting the deputy, who is the chairman of the SPLM in the state. The governor block resolution of the house. He wants to run the state without the oversight function of the legislature. He arrests and detains members of parliament without lifting immunities and without providing reasons”, explained Kiir.

Governor Bol Ruach Rom, however, denied the charge, saying what happened was an internal affair of the legislature without his involvement. “What I have been reading in the media is the creation of people who have their own motives. I have nothing to do with the legislative changes. Those affairs of another arm of the government and I have direct involvement”, Bol told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday when reached to comment on the allegation.

(ST)