 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 24 September 2019

Rains, poor roads affecting cantonment sites in Mayom area

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 23, 2019 (MAYOM) - Heavy rains have blocked access to roads leading to the greater Mayom area thus hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the cantonment sites, an official said.

JPEG - 99.6 kb
The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

“The roads are in dire conditions because of rain,” Mayom town council executive director, James Mathak told Radio Miraya Monday.

“I am calling on all humanitarian partners to deliver as much assistance as possible,” he added.

Lt. Col. Nhial Gak Riek, a military official at one of the cantonment sites said several structures were badly affected by the rains, leaving the cantoned troops without drinking water and medical supplies.

“We need our peace partners to bring medicine and water, so that we can continue to do our job of bringing peace and security to the area,” he said.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The parties agreed to commence cantonment of the opposition forces in 25 sites while government forces will be cantoned in 10 main barracks spread out in the country, with at least one for each phase.

In July, the Defence Board (JDB) ordered the immediate assembly of government, opposition and South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) forces into established cantonment sites, a key step towards the unification of forces as envisioned in the peace deal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.