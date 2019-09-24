Rains, poor roads affecting cantonment sites in Mayom area

September 23, 2019 (MAYOM) - Heavy rains have blocked access to roads leading to the greater Mayom area thus hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the cantonment sites, an official said.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

“The roads are in dire conditions because of rain,” Mayom town council executive director, James Mathak told Radio Miraya Monday.

“I am calling on all humanitarian partners to deliver as much assistance as possible,” he added.

Lt. Col. Nhial Gak Riek, a military official at one of the cantonment sites said several structures were badly affected by the rains, leaving the cantoned troops without drinking water and medical supplies.

“We need our peace partners to bring medicine and water, so that we can continue to do our job of bringing peace and security to the area,” he said.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The parties agreed to commence cantonment of the opposition forces in 25 sites while government forces will be cantoned in 10 main barracks spread out in the country, with at least one for each phase.

In July, the Defence Board (JDB) ordered the immediate assembly of government, opposition and South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) forces into established cantonment sites, a key step towards the unification of forces as envisioned in the peace deal.

(ST)