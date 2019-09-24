 
 
 
A unity government without Machar violates peace agreement: SPLM-IO official

September 23, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM/SPLA (IO)) has condemned in the “strongest” possible President Salva Kiir’s recent remarks in which he hinted on possibilities of forming the transitional unity government in November without Riek Machar.

JPEG - 52.4 kb
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 11, 2019 (JUBA)

The president made the statement during prayers that were conducted at the presidential palace in Juba on Thursday last week.

However, the SPLM (IO)’s director for information and public relations, Puok Both Baluang said the counter insurgency tactics of the government are a further indication of the lack of political will to implement the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

“It also reflects that they are seeking to maintain the status quo, which would only increase and perpetuates the suffering of the people of South Sudan,” said Both in a statement to Sudan Tribune Monday,

He said Kiir’s statement also contradicts with the outcome of recent face-to-face meeting with the armed opposition leader in Juba on September 9 and 11, 2019.

President Kiir and Machar recently met in Juba and discussed the outstanding issues in the implementation of the 2018 peace accord.

The rival leaders also agreed on timely formation of the transitional unity government, which was postponed to November 12 in May.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) consider that priority at this time, must be given to addressing the critical and outstanding issues of the Pre-Transitional Period such as; the security arrangements, the issue of number and boundaries of the states, and the constitutional amendment and security laws, and also to work to fully implement the aforementioned issues in accordance with the revitalized agreement,” said Both.

Meanwhile, the SPLM (IO) official urged government of South Sudan to demonstrate their full commitment to implement the peace deal.

Both urged parties of the revitalized agreement to use the momentum gained from the recent face-to-face meetings between President Kiir and the armed opposition leader for peace to prevail.

“The people of South Sudan after the aforementioned meetings are expecting from the parties to fully implement on the ground the issues agreed by the two leaders, in accordance with the (R-ARCSS) not hostile statements,” he stressed.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

(ST)

  • 24 September 08:12, by South South

    We need to come to Juba soon and form government of national unity. No need for talking from very far. We are waiting.

    • 24 September 09:01, by Pakuai

      And who is keeping your ’Riek Machar’ in Khartoum if he was not dead in 2016?. Playing Ngundeng Buong magic over other people to rule the South Sudanese people who know better than the fool, a thief and a foreign puppet wasn’t going to be entertained by the people who are way too well ahead of a criminal losers>>>

      • 24 September 09:08, by Pakuai

        My lowly informed South Sudanese fools. The rubbish being discussed in the *devil infested building of NEW YORK* UN, UNSC. Is all about our country, South Sudan, our people or African people and the so-called *climate change*. The UNSC. South Sudan is ’even project’ to be the most venerable country on earth. My lowly informed South Sudanese fools>>>

        • 24 September 09:15, by Pakuai

          the most vulnerable countries are of ’climate change’ are ’Pacific islands of Pacific, Australia, the UK, all the gulf Arab states of Arabia, North Sudan, some Northern African countries, West African countries, Caribbean countries and some countries in South America. But ’South Sudan’ is always ’projected’ by some evils in ’US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis),>>>

          • 24 September 09:22, by Pakuai

            their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between always used our country and our people as their country and people to always make a living over them. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools, there are a lot of cattle here in South Sudan than ’Uganda, Kenya or North Sudan combined’, but our ’evil juus>>>

            • 24 September 09:54, by Pakuai

              (the so-called) israel) and their so-called ’NEW WORLD ORDER project over our country and over people has gone too far fellows. There will be second ’Holocaust’ over the so-called evil juus (so-called israelis) in Jerusalem, Tela Aviv and next to Syria and Lebanon. The evil will not reach ’NEW YORK or Poland’ reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. We are going to occupy Kenya,>>>

              • 24 September 10:01, by Pakuai

                kill all the ’evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and their evil Bantuses in Central Kenya towns of ’Nanyuki and Laikipia, Nakuru, Naivasha, Nairobi, Narok, coastal towns of Mombasa, Garisa; our towns of Lockichogio, Kakuma, Lockichar and Lockitang and other towns fools>>>

                • 24 September 10:07, by Pakuai

                  If any South Sudanese fool would or any Nilotic country or a person would ever dare ’elect a Kenya government’ to the so-called *15 members of the UNSC?* Then that evil would be as good as dead. We are going to occupy Kenya by the way. Kill our existential enemies and show them how much we don’t consider these vermin anyone.>>>

                  • 24 September 10:14, by Pakuai

                    we are going to destroy *Kenols or KobilS* or any thing that is connected to evil *white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Bantuses, Arabs, Indians and some of the evils who don’t want over our country and over our people, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. We are going to kill Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and their Western (sponsors). And get away with it>>>

                    • 24 September 12:24, by Pakuai

                      Lowly informed South Sudanese, not every time, that some losers would *in the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their attack dogs, their cloned arabs of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), Kenyans and some of their creeps in between would always ’conspire’ over our country and over our people and always>>>>

    • 24 September 09:25, by Malakal county Simon

      South South,

      Coming to Juba or forming the government is not the issue, the problem is that there are 2 important clause prerequisite in the September R-vitalised peace deal: 1, Security arrangements

      2: Number of States and boundaries has to be resolves.

      Has the 2 points above, been done yet??

      • 24 September 09:37, by South South

        Malakal county Simon ,

        For the security arrangements, everything is progressing on that. When November comes, security arrangements will be up. As for the state numbers, Kiir and Riek agreed to form a committee to look into that. Just to make it very clear to you. The numbers of states to be decided is not going to be done one day as people are expecting. 10 is a work of NCP.

        • 24 September 10:55, by Games

          When time comes, Machar will go to Juba with the knowledge and awareness of these clubs, IGAD, AU and UN. Salva Kiir haa no power to dictates others in this peace. He just another damn peace partner. Why didn’t he say that in front of Machar when Riek was in Juba? Salva Kiir is a number one coward person in this country. Anyone is always talk behind people is not real human.

        • 24 September 11:44, by Malakal county Simon

          South South,

          OK, let’s how we go.... 10 States work of NCP? As long as long they didn’t created boundaries disputes amongs each States/tribes/communities, is well_done job.. That’s why I support going back to peaceful 10 States until our citizens go to referendum to decides how many States they want!!!! Support peace, support 10 States..

          • 24 September 12:34, by Pakuai

            Malakal county Simon,
            Who else in South Sudan who stolen land from our patriotic Anyuak community in Akoba and Langecuk from the Burun community in 1980th? But as always, our ’Nuers ke nyantoc’ always live on a snooze-like states and would always blame their Dinkas/Jaangs cousins when their ’lies and misadventures’ are tackled head-on>>>

          • 24 September 12:42, by South South

            Malakal County Simon,

            Support peace, yes and big. Support 10 states is no and big no. Peace MUST proceed as Riek and Kiir agreed to form a committee to look into state issues, this is the only way to go with it right now, any other suggestions will not work.

  • 24 September 10:55, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    Those statements are unhealthy for the public domain

