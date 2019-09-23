Tonj state governor launches construction of new airstrip

September 22, 2019 (JUBA) – Authorities in South Sudan’s Tonj state on Friday launched the construction of a state-of-the-art airstrip in the area.
The state governor, Mathew Mathiang Magoordit said delivery of services has been his top priority ever since his appointment by President Salva Kiir.
He, however, vowed to fully support the construction of the new facility.
On his part, the state minister of Physical Infrastructure, Manyang Pagor Mawien said the new air strip is 300m long and 300km wide
The project, located about 10km from the state capital, is funded by Indeed and Truth Ministry Organization, an indigenous non-governmental organisation (NGO).
Tonj State is one of the 28 states of South Sudan. It is located in the Bahr el Ghazal region and it borders Wau to the west, Gbudwe to the southwest, Gogrial to the northwest, Northern Liech to the northeast, Gok and Southern Liech to the east, and Western Lakes to the south and east.
(ST)
