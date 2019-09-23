September 22, 2019 (RUMBEK) – At least 11 people were killed and 14 wounded in South Sudan on Sunday during tribal clashes over a contested land, an official said.
- Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red
The Nyang county commissioner, John Malith Tiop told dpa that clashes between the Nuer and Dinka clans took place in Eastern Lakes State.
The injured, he said, were being treated at Nyang county hospital.
The official, however, appealed to the South Sudanese population to settle their disputes peacefully instead of resorting to violence.
South Sudan is experiencing a fragile peace after years of civil war, but clashes over resources continue among its pastoral communities.
South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, accused the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar, a Nuer, of plotting a coup.
In September 2018, South Sudan’s rival factions signed a peace agreement to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)
Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)
President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)
MORE