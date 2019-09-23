Cholera death toll climbs to 8 in Sudan’s affected-areas



September 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The death toll from cholera has risen to 8 deaths in two the two states of Sennar and Blue Nile, according to the Sudanese health ministry.

Three days ago, the health authorities confirmed the spread of the cholera outbreak as a result of the poor sewage infrastructure in the country. Sudanese officials reported 124 cholera cases following the recent floods that hit the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Director of the Department of Emergency and Epidemic Control at the Ministry of Health, Babikir al-Maqbool, said that the total number of cholera cases since August 28 until Saturday reached 158 cases, including 115 cases in the Blue Nile State, and 43 in the state of Sennar.

"The number of fatalities increased by one in Sennar, bringing the death toll to eight cases, including six in the Blue Nile and two in Sennar," he further stressed.

Al-Maqbool confirmed that the Ministry is closely following the health situation across the country especially after the detection of cholera cases in the Blue Nile and Sennar states in coordination with the health authorities in the two areas and the international health partners, and MSF group.

The Sudanese official explained that the efforts made by the Ministry of Health and partners aim to control and eliminate the epidemic in its current geographical space and prevent its spread.

Also, he admitted that the lack of financial means hampers their efforts to prevent the spread of the epidemic, pointing to the efforts exerted by the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) to supply the needed medicines.

The SHF, a UN funding mechanism for humanitarian activities, is allocating $7.6 million for cholera and flood response under its Reserve for Emergencies envelope.

He announced the establishment of a mechanism to follow up the distribution of medical supplies and to ensure its delivery to health institutions in all states, especially North Darfur after the increasing cases of malaria.

(ST)