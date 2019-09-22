Hamdok forms investigation committee into attacks on pro-democracy protests

September 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Saturday issued a decision to set up an investigation commission into abuses against demonstrators since the protests against the former regime until the brutal raid on pro-democracy sit-in last June.

bodies of some people killed by the RSF militiamen on the sit-in area at a hospital in Khartoum on 3 June 2019 (ST photo)

In his decision, Hamdok referred to the Constitutional Document before to say that the independent investigation committee will be composed of 7 jurists including a judge from the Supreme Court, and representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior (Member), a national figure and two other independent lawyers.

The committee "has the right to seek the help of whoever it deems useful, including African support and grievances from the victims and the families of martyrs as well as legal representatives," said a statement released from his office on Saturday.

Further, the decree guaranteed the independence of the investigation body saying it is free from any intervention from any governmental, judicial or legal body.

The attack on the main protest site outside the army headquarters took place when a joint force wearing the military fatigue of the Rapid Support Forces and the police opened fire on the peaceful protesters in the early morning of 3 June 2019.

The brutal attack intervened after statements by officials from the then ruling military council about a site nearby the sit-in allegedly used for drug dealing and announced an operation to clean that area.

However, the military council denied its responsibility and said the killing of protesters was carried out by Islamists officers who deviated the security operation from its initial purpose and arrested some officers.

An investigation committee formed by the Attorney General said last July that 87 people were killed, and 168 were wounded during the attack.

But the Forces for Freedom Change (FFC) rejected the findings of this investigation commission saying it did not identify those responsible for the raid and did not disclose the true number of victims.

The new committee has to complete its works and submit a report about its finding within 3 months, however, if needed it can extend its mission for an additional three-month period, said the decree.

(ST)