Implement Sudan’s revolution goals before peace talks, says Darfur group

September 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The hold-out Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) has reiterated its rejection to negotiate a peace agreement with the transitional government saying it has to implement the demands of the Sudanese revolution but not to release the prisoners of war only.

SLM Leader Abdel Wahid Al-Nur (AP)

Last Thursday the transitional Sovereign Council dropped death sentences against eight SLM-AW rebels and ordered to release 18 others who were jail. The Council said the decision was in line with an agreement on confidence-building measures signed the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

In a statement issued on Friday, the SLM-AW spokesman Mohamed Abdel Rahman al-Nayer said that the pardoned rebels have not been released.

Al-Nayer further said the decision has no value and reflects the same approach used by the former regime to confuse the public opinion and to evade its obligations under international laws and charters.

"If the Sovereign Council is serious about creating a suitable atmosphere for peace and stability and addressing the root causes of the crisis, it has to achieve the goals and demands of the revolution," he said.

The Council "has to issue immediate decisions to implement all international resolutions against the al-Bashir government, cooperates with the International Criminal Court and extradites all those wanted by (the court)," he stressed.

He further went to demand the dissolution of al-Bashir’s National Congress Party and its institutions, hold accountable its leaders for the crimes and corruption committed during the past years.

Earlier this month, the SLM-AW called for a referendum on the constitutional document, the political agreement as it considers that the army and the Forces for Freedom and Change have stolen the revolution.

Al-Nur had only participated in the Abuja peace process of 2006 but since he calls on the government to repair the consequence of the conflict before to join the negotiating table to discuss the roots of the conflict.

The Sudanese government and the armed groups in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan agreed to launch the negotiations on 14 October and to conclude it on or before 14 December 2019.

The Juba peace process will also discuss the development of eastern Sudan and the land confiscated by the former regime in northern Sudan to construct dams after the forced relocation of its population.

(ST)