 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 20 September 2019

Health ministry confirms 124 cholera cases in southeast Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Floods in the White Nile state, Sudan (OCHA photo)
September 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese health authorities reported 124 cholera cases in two states, confirming the spread of outbreak as a result of poor health and water and sewage system structures in the country.

Following the recent floods that hit 16 of 18 states, the cholera epidemic killed six people in the Blue Nile state.

Also, the health ministry identified five states - White Nile, Gedaref, Sennar, Kassala and Khartoum- saying they have the highest risks of a cholera outbreak.

"Blue Nile state recorded five new cases of cholera on Wednesday, bringing the total to 101, while no new deaths have been recorded except for the previous six cases," said Suleiman Abdel Jabar the health ministry undersecretary.

Abdel Jabar in his statement further said that "the total number of cases of cholera amounted to 124 cases, including 101 in the Blue Nile State and 23 in the state of Sennar".

Sudanese authorities under the new regime vowed to be transparent in term of international safety standards and to not repeat the policy of the al-Bashir regime.

After the recent floods, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against the risk of cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases spreading due to the poor hygiene infrastructures in Sudan

The Ministry of Health and WHO are working together to strengthen disease surveillance and provide medical treatment said OCHA Sudan in a statement on Thursday.

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF), a UN funding mechanism for humanitarian activities in Sudan, is allocating $7.6 million for the cholera and flood response under its Reserve for Emergencies envelope.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.