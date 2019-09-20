Sudan cancels death sentences on 8 Darfur rebels

September 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Sovereign Council Thursday dropped death penalty against eight people of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) which fights the army in Darfur region.

The presidential pardon, the Council said, comes within the framework of the government efforts to bring peace in the country and in line with the Juba Declaration signed with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the SPLM-N led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

Sovereign Council’s member and spokesman, Mohamed al-Faki told reporters that the collegial presidency in a meeting held on Thursday discussed the progress made in implementing the confidence-building agreements signed with the armed groups in the South Sudanese capital on 14 October

"The Transitional Sovereignty Council decided to drop the death penalty against eight members of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid Mohamed Nur," al-Faki said.

"Also, it decided to release 18 convicts of various periods of imprisonment belonging to the armed struggle movements," he further added without giving the name of their groups.

The SLM-AW is not a member of the rebel umbrella signatory of the Juba Declaration. Also, in recent statements the group leader said the army and the Forces for Freedom and Change FFC have stolen the revolution and called for a referendum on the constitutional document to prove they have legitimacy.

Last Sunday, SPLM-N led by Malik Agar which an SRF member welcomed the release of 17 its fighters by the Sudanese government.

In line with the Juba agreement, the parties will start a comprehensive peace process on 14 October in the South Sudanese Juba.

Speaking to Alghad TV from Cairo where the SRF will meet on Friday, Yasir Arman welcomed the move and said they expect more steps in the upcoming days.

"We hope that meetings for the cessations of hostilities and humanitarian access to the war-affected areas will take place soon," said the SPLM-N Agar deputy leader.

He added they will send a delegation for the prisoners of war to Khartoum before to launch the peace talks next October.

The confidence-building measures are part of the constitutional document signed in Khartoum on 17 August 2019.

