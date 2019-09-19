September 18, 2019 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Wednesday held bilateral talks with the Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi who arrived in the capital, Juba Monday.
- President Salva Kiir with the Zimbabwean Vice President Kembo Mohadi in Juba, September 18, 2019 (PPU)
The discussions, the Presidential Press Unit state, focused on foreign relations, education and ways of boosting the country’s economy.
The First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai, minister for the Presidency, Mayiik Ayii Deng and the deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau Deng attended the meeting.
The meeting, the deputy Foreign Affairs minister said, also discussed how government plans to ensure South Sudanese students who completed their studies in Zimbabwean universities get their certificates.
He further said President Kiir passed a message to his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa asking him to visit South Sudan.
On his part, however, Mohadi said South Sudan and Zimbabwe share a long historical relation and pledged his government’s commitment to continue supporting the young nation in all areas.
69 South Sudanese students have already graduated from various Zimbabwe universities this year alone while 79 are studying on scholarships.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)
Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)
President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)
MORE