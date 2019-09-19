 
 
 
S. Sudan seeks to strengthen renewable energy sector

September 18, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan Electricity Corporation (SSEC) utility has launched a call for consultants to help define the renewable energy development program in Africa’s newest nation.

JPEG - 40.9 kb
An energy efficient stove in Warrap State South Sudan, 13 April 2012 (ST)

SSEC, in a statement, said consultants must have relevant professional experience, especially in development of private sector, grid-connected solar projects and associated battery storage.

“The winning bidder will be tasked with defining the tender mechanism for the procurement of clean energy generation capacity,” partly reads SSEC’s consultancy tender document.

“Eligibility criteria, establishment of the short-list and the selection procedure shall be in accordance with the African Development Bank’s procurement policy framework for bank group funded operations (October 2015),” it added.

Meanwhile South Sudan has asked Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa, a multi-donor trust fund administered by the African Development Bank to provide $990,000 for the renewable energy program.

According to Renewable Energy Council of South Sudan (RECOSS), South Sudan is endowed with abundant untapped renewable energy resources such as solar power, biomass, wind power, hydro-power and fossil fuel used for power generation.

Established in 2018, RECOSS is an independent, non-governmental and non-profit making organization founded by renewable energy experts, operators, environmentalists and distinguished energy professionals to promote renewable energy technologies and efficiency in the country.

South Sudan reportedly has the lowest per capita electricity consumption in Africa, 1 to 3 kWh. This situation is mainly attributed to the underdeveloped energy infrastructure in the young nation, severely impacted by decades of civil wars.

(ST)

