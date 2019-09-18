Doctor dies from wounds received during attack on prodemocracy site

September 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A doctor injured during the brutal attack on the pro-democracy sit-in in Khartoum died of wounds received on 3 June from the security forces, a medical group said on Monday
"Dr Ammar Yasir has remained in the intensive care unit for many days in Sahiroon Hospital. He was one of the brave doctors in the sit-in working with dedication to treat patients and injured people," said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD).
Yasir was injured by a bullet in his thigh, according to the independent group.
The Sudanese security forces stormed the main peaceful protest site outside the army headquarters but the transitional military council denied the responsibility of the attack and accused military elements supporting the former regime.
The health ministry previously put the death toll at 61, while opposition medics said 127 people were killed and 400 wounded in the dispersal.
(ST)
