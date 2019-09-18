Hamdok visits Egypt Wednesday as his meeting with French president postponed

September 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok will travel to Cairo Wednesday, while his visit to Paris, scheduled for Thursday, was postponed to a later date

Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference, in Khartoum on August 21, 2019 (AFP Photo)

Cairo will be the second town that the head of the Sudanese transitional government visits after his two-day trip to Juba.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omer Monis said that Hamdok’s trip to Egypt comes within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation with its neighbours.

Despite the border dispute, the two countries seek to open a new page and develop bilateral relations and boost economic cooperation. Sudanese and Egyptian officials vowed to bring the relationship between the countries back to the time before al-Bashir’s regime.

The Sudanese premier was supposed to stay one day in Cairo and to be in Paris on Thursday morning for a symbolic meeting with President Emmanuel Macron who wanted to show his country support to the Sudanese revolution.

But reliable sources told the Sudan Tribune that Macron on Tuesday has requested from Khartoum to postpone Hamdok’s visit until a later date due to an unforeseen and emergent situation.

The visit, however, will take place very soon in the upcoming days most likely after the end of the UN General Assembly meetings, said the source.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian was in Khartoum on Monday for talks with Sudanese officials and pledged 60 million Euros in aid to the east African country. Also, he promised to support Hamdok’ government in its efforts to end European and U.S. sanctions, cancel Sudan foreign debt.

Hamdok was expected to request Macron to support his efforts to achieve peace in Sudan and to encourage leaders of Darfur armed groups residing in France to join the negotiating table.

The Elysee Palace announced Monday that French President Emmanuel Macron will meet on Thursday with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who will stop in Paris before to travel to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly.

The prime minister will lead high-level Sudanese delegation to the New York meetings and is expected to deliver Sudan’s speech on 27th this month.

"Sudan’s participation in UN General Assembly meetings is the first step to introduce the county with a new face and to engage with the international community positively as a leading and responsible country," said Monis.

(ST)