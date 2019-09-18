September 17, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and the Eritrean special envoy to South Sudan, Osman Salih held a meeting in the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Tuesday.

President Salva Kiir and the Eritrean special envoy to South Sudan, Osman Salih at State House in Juba, Sept, 17, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, South Sudan’s deputy Foreign Affairs minister, Deng Dau Deng said Osman handed over to the South Sudanese leader letter from his counterpart Isaias Afwerki.

The Eritrean official, according to the minister also appreciated the role Kiir played in ending the political crisis in neighbouring Sudan.

On his part, however, the Eritrean special envoy, said a wide range of bilateral issues were discussed between Juba and Asmara.

In August last year, President Kiir visited Asmara and held talks with Afwerki during which the latter expressed his support to South Sudan and urged Kiir to enhance relations with the Horn of Africa countries.

The two-day visit, observers said, was seen as a confirmation of a new dynamic in the Horn of Africa region following last year’s reconciliation between Addis Ababa and Asmara.

(ST)