email
print
pdfSave
September 16, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan has signed a mineral exploration agreement with two mining and metal refining companies in Canada and the United States of America (USA).

JPEG - 17.4 kb
South Sudanese soldiers guard an oil refining facility (AFP)

The deal, the firms said in a joint statement issued Monday, was signed by South Sudan’s mining minister Gabriel Thokuj Deng and executives of US-based mining firm REE-Magnesium and Canada’s CVMR Inc at the South Sudanese embassy in Washington on September 12.

The pact allows the mining companies to conduct satellite imaging to map out mineral resources in the world’s youngest nation.

"Today is a great day to begin real cooperation between South Sudan, US and Canada to unlock the mineral wealth of my country. It has been quite a long time that South Sudan has been waiting for this day," said Deng.

The exploration deal will reportedly allow South Sudan government tap into its mineral resources of petroleum, iron, copper, chromium, nickel, cobalt, zinc, tungsten, mica, silver, and gold, among others.

The signing came after top executives of CVMR and REE-Magnesium last month met South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in the capital, Juba where they discussed ways of developing the country’s mineral sector.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98% of the budget, has been reeling an under economic crisis due to civil war.

In July last year, Nigeria’s Oranto Petroleum Limited said it signed oil sharing agreement with South Sudan covering the country’s Block B3, earmarking up to $500 million to explore the oil in the region.

(ST)

  • 17 September 08:56, by Pakuai

    "S. Sudan inks mineral exploration deal with US, Canada firms"? Good luck with that losers. Give Canada license to do business in South Sudan, but with the ’mighty US’, my arse, never ever try to give the evil and any license. Let the US drill our oil ’horizontally to their Saudi Arabia refineries’ if they damn can. There is no oil>>>

    repondre message

    • 17 September 09:03, by Pakuai

      in Saudi Arabia by the way losers. To be fair to American people, they have help our country and our people during our trying times with other countries. And that was why Mr. Salva Kiir took almost all his cabinet ministers to Washington to go and solicit the ’US investors to come and invest’ in South Sudan, then that the war was over>>>

      repondre message

      • 17 September 09:11, by Pakuai

        but the US investors told the Mr. Salva Kiir and Cabinet ministers that there "are no infrastructures in South Sudan to come and invest in them". When Mr. Salva Kiir came and asked the Chinese to come and invest in South Sudan and the Chinese agreed. The US went ballistic and wanted ’a regime change’ of Mr. Salva Kiir, Mr. Salva Kiir and his then ministers became>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 September 09:20, by Pakuai

          ’a red Chinese overnight, communists and socialists’, and the only ’people and losers’ the so-called western educated criminals to do play game with Mr. Salva Kiir and his government were their usual traitors of *Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Adwok Nyabe*, they even enlisted their losers like Mr. Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, Thomas Cirillo and other bunch of lowly informed to play>>>

          repondre message

          • 17 September 09:28, by Pakuai

            games with our country and over our people. And that is how the ’15/12/2013’ foiled coup in Juba came about losers. Mr. Riek Machar, Taban Deng Gai and other bunch of losers went to Adis Ababa and their foreign masters who were behind the 15/12/2013 went and screamed that the so-called ’former detainees (FDs) be released to Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta’>>>

            repondre message

            • 17 September 09:36, by Pakuai

              Mr. Uhuru Kenyyatta of Kenya went and foreign backers from ’the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN, their sleazy NGOs and some of their creeps in between went and used their so-called ’former Detainees (FDs)’ as their own ’bargaining cards and blackmails’ over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people>>>

              repondre message

              • 17 September 09:45, by Pakuai

                Fellows, I study at ’Nakuru high school’, after I was injured in the battle of Kapoeta, in 2002. We are going to occupy Kenya. By a way of war, kill the evil white people in ’Nanyuki, Laikipia, Bantuses and the UN’ project at ’Gigiri, Nairobi, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. mighty US, their evil juus (so-called israelis), *Kobil and Kenol* are going to be destroyed,>>>

                repondre message

                • 17 September 09:57, by Pakuai

                  Where do you lowly lives think a country like got their food from? Most the Maizes (corns) you taken to our fools in Kakuma refugee camp is ’fed to cattle in the US, and that is fed to Kenyan people’. It is genetically produced food (GMF), even the EU don’t even eat or allow those US (GMF) those in their countries. South Sudanese fools:https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/iraq-oil-food-scandal
                  >>>

                  repondre message

                  • 17 September 10:09, by Pakuai

                    https://www.cfr.org/backgrounder/impact-un-oil-food-scandal
                    https://www.un.org/Depts/oip/
                    Lowly informed South Sudanese losers. Your US, the UK, their israel and some of their rubbishes in between are not the ones that feed our fools. It is *the gulf Arab states losers* that feed most of our fools>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 17 September 10:30, by Pakuai

                      The gulf Arab states *pay little money to US, the UK, France or the UN and sleazy NGOs* their US, the UK, France, the UN, sleazy NGOs are used to play game with other countries as the *evils who owns the world, the ocean wave or the ones who make things* really??1. My South Sudanese losers, be very very careful, the so-called *BREXIT*, the UK leaving the EU>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 17 September 10:40, by Pakuai

                        is being negotiated here in South Sudan. *From Adis Ababa, Ababa, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Nigeria, North Sudan, Egypt* And our losers would tell people like me to "get help". Losers, never ever say. Libya was bombed in ’2011’ by the ’European countries’ the African coward like goats being led into the Nile>>>

                        repondre message

                        • 17 September 10:56, by Pakuai

                          Has any Dinka/Muonjieng of the Sudan ’crossed Libya and Mediterranean sea to Itali?’ I doubt it. Losers, we are the ’Ancient Egyptians’. *Some losers from the so-called Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Eritreans, Darfurians, Northern Nigerians, Somalians, Boko Haram, Muslim brotherhood, El Qada, Jesh El Nustra and even our so-called ’SPLM/A-IO’*, watch space we want a war.>>>

                          repondre message

  • 17 September 09:40, by South South

    This is great news for our country. Things are coming up very clear. For those who are still crying like babies (jubaone, Eastern and The Rhino), let me tell you this: As long as our country is in our hands, your madness, crying, ill wishes, shit and monkeys are all your own problems, deal with them far away from us.

    repondre message

    • 17 September 09:58, by jubaone

      South South Jienge kaffir
      Like an elated baboon that saw its ass in a mirror and wondering, what is this pink fleshy stuff protruding from my ass? You’re easily elated even when the exploited "oyol" has not brought anything to your poverty stricken jienges. What will these exploration bring you? Its about exploration and not mineral mining ya jienge fool.

      repondre message

      • 17 September 11:42, by South South

        juabone,

        Your dirty ass is itching seeing this news. Anything in the world has first step, which is talk, second step which is exploration, then finally mineral mining in term of mining. For sure, monkeys will not understand that or it may itch their dirty asses to see the country progress, wicked and dirty!!!!

        repondre message

  • 17 September 09:49, by South South

    repondre message

