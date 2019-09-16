September 15, 2019 (JUBA) – The Egyptian government has aided efforts to implement South Sudan’s revitalized 2018 peace accord.

President Kiir received by President al-Sisi in Cairo on Thursday 17 January 2019 (Photo SSPPU)

The Egyptian Foreign ministry, in a statement, said three shipments of medicines, tents and military uniforms sent to the South Sudanese capital, Juba last week.

Two more shipments of aid, according to the statement, will be sent on Sunday and Monday, stressing that the aid is meant to support the establishment of cantonment sites for the South Sudanese forces’ as well as help rehabilitate the forces to work within state institutions.

The shipment was reportedly coordinated with the United Nations.

On Wednesday last week, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader, Riek Machar agreed to form a committee to look into the final report of the Independent Boundary Commission (IBC), number of states and their boundaries to come up with findings suitable for both parties and people of South Sudan.

The two rival leaders, during the meeting, also agreed on a number of issues that are seen as very significant in moving forward the process of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

President Kiir and Machar last meeting was in April at The Vatican, Rome.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader accused of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

(ST)