Hamdok sacks head of Sudanese broadcasting corporation

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Khartoum on 5 Sept 2019 (Reuters Photo)
September 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on Sunday sacked the head of the Sudanese Radio and Television Corporation (SRTC) Ismail Isawi.

The decision intervenes amid growing calls to purge senior officials appointed by the former regime or the Transitional Military Council, such as the case of Isawi.

In his decision, Hamdok appointed his deputy Ibrahim al-Buzai to replace him.

Issawi was appointed to this post a few months ago by the head of the military council Abdel Fattah al Burhan, who sacked the then director Jamal al-Din Mustafa shortly after his appointment because of his support to the Freedom and Change Forces who a the time had been at odds with the military body.

The sacked head of the SRTC, for his part, showed full support to the Rapid Support Forces during the raid on the site-in camp last June and the days after which witnessed brutal crackdown on the protesters.

At the time, the official TV aired two programs showing the site of the pro-democracy protest and described it as a site for drug and alcohol trade and prostitution.

Recently, the State TV supprised the Sudanese with its absence from the first press conference of the prime minister.

In remarks after the formation of his cabinet, Hamdok said he was convinced that not all Sudanese are satisfied with the performance of the official Sudan Television.

In response to the persisting calls to sack Isawi, the Sudanese Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh stressed that he does not have the authority to dismiss him and that only the prime minister can do that.

(ST)

