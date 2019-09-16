Sudan releases 17 POWs says SPLM-N Agar

September 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North faction led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) welcomed Sunday the release of 17 fighters of its group by the Sudanese government.
"The SPLM welcomes the release of the prisoners of war of the SPLA, who had been captured in different periods and were freed on 9/9/2019," said a statement s signed by Agar the group leader.
"This step is consistent with the Juba Declaration of Confidence-Building Measures and the Preparation for the Negotiations signed in Juba on 11/9/2019 between the Government of Sudan and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front," he further said.
Agar who is the SRF deputy leader further called for the release of the remaining POW in line with the signed roadmap for peace in Sudan.
Also, he renewed his determination together with their allies in the SRF to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that addresses the root causes of the crisis and establishes a state of equal citizenship.
The statement where figures the names of the released POWs did not indicate where the former detainees had been detained.
In a previous statement issued on Friday, the group said informed it negotiating team and formed a committee for the POWs jailed in the Sudanese prisons.
(ST)
