Eritrean president, Sudan’s PM discuss strengthening bilateral relations



September 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki discussed on Saturday ways to boost bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common concern, especially the security of the Red Sea region and the Horn of Africa.

Afewerki arrived in Khartoum on Saturday for a two-day official visit where he was received by the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and number of ministers.

“The two leaders discussed the best ways to develop the existing relations between the two neighbouring countries in a way that achieves common interests “. said the Cabinet Affairs Minister Omer Monis in press statements after the meeting.

Monis pointed out that visiting Eritrean president also met with the al-Burhan and member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ where the discussions touched on ways of development of relations between Khartoum and Asmara and the best means and mechanisms for enhancing relations between the two countries which are linked with historical, cultural and social bonds.

On June 14, the head of then Sudan’s military council, Abdel Fattah Barhan, visited Eritrea and agreed with Afewerki to reopen the border and to facilitate the movement of nationals after its closure by the ousted Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir for a year and a half ago.

His deputy, Hemetti visited Asmara on 2 July at the invitation of Afwerki.

It was purported that Afwerki wanted to discuss with Hemetti his plans to recruit people from the Kassala state which is inhabited by tribal groups in both countries.

Afwerki visit to Khartoum comes as his absence at the signing ceremony of the agreement on the Constitutional Declaration and the Political Agreement last month had been noticed.

(ST)