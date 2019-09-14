IGAD hails outcome of Kiir-Machar meeting on peace implementation



September 13, 2019 (JUBA) -The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) envoy in South Sudan welcomed the outcome of Kiir-Machar meeting on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement, describing it as a "positive step in the right direction"

The IGAD "is pleased with the positive progress (achieved by the two leaders) in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan," said Ismail Wais in a statement released on Friday.

On Wednesday the two rival leaders discussed ways to expedite the implementation of several matters before the formation of the transitional government in November. The discussions touched on security arrangements, draft constitutional amendment, security laws, peace dissemination, funding the peace process as well as engaging the non-signatories to the revitalized peace accord to come on board.

Wasi said the face-to-face meeting that "resulted in a way forward on pending Security Arrangements issues, is a significant step in the right direction,". before to add that only unity and compromise can allow completing the remaining critical tasks of the implementation process.

"The mood in Juba is very encouraging. It is feasible to form a unity government in November 2019" wais further said in the first statement of its kind.

The Djiboutian diplomat renewed calls for the no signatory groups to join the revitalized peace deal and to take part in the "nation-building".

Also, he called on the international community to back the "positive momentum" and to provide the needed support for the completion of the remaining critical tasks.

