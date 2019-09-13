NAS accuses South Sudan army, militias of two separate attacks

September 12, 2019 (LASU) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) spokesperson, Suba Samuel Manase has accused South Sudan army (SSPDF) and its allied militias of allegedly carrying out military operation on its positions in Central Equatoria state.

Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)

In a statement issued on Thursday, Manase said the SSPDF attacked NAS positions around Lasu payam in Otogo County on Tuesday, but that their forces responded in self-defense and repulsed the attack.

“On separate development, on Friday 6th September 2019, the SSPDF fell into NAS ambush at Yei-Maridi road. In this ambush, sixteen (16) SSPDF soldiers were killed in action and thirteen (13) others seriously wounded,” partly reads the statement from NAS.

“This operation was carried out to abort the enemy’s move to attack NAS position in that location,” if added.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the rebel group’s claims.

Meanwhile, the hold-out opposition group has reiterated its commitment to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), signed in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa in December 2017.

South Sudan descended into a civil war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused the country’s former vice president-turned rebel leader, Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

The attacks came as President Kiir and Machar met on Monday to review progress made in the implementation of the revitalized accord to end the country’s conflict.

In September 2018, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than two million.

The holdout opposition group, led by General Thomas Cirillo, did not sign the peace agreement.

(ST)