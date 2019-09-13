 
 
 
Sudanese government is ready to conclude peace pact: official

President Kiir and Sudanese parties applauding after the signing of a plan for peace in Sudan in Juba on 11 September 2019 (ST photo)
September 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sovereign Council said on Thursday that Sudan’s transitional government is ready to reach a comprehensive peace deal with the armed groups within two months.

The member and spokesman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed al-Faki made his statements after the return of the negotiating team headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo ’Hemetti’ from Juba where they signed a roadmap for peace in Sudan with the armed groups.

“The Juba Declaration signed in Juba with the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) and SPLM-N al-Hilu touched on important issues to create a positive negotiating atmosphere, including a cessation of hostilities, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and release of prisoners," al-Faki said.

The Sovereign Council and Hamdok’s government say the peace talks should be between partners in the revolution that overthrew the al-Bashir’s regime and all their demands should be on the negotiating table to silence guns for good in Sudan.

Besides the armed conflicts in Darfur and the Two Areas, the Declaration recognized the issue of eastern Sudan neglected region and the need to review plans for the construction of dams that would destroy Kajabar area in northern Sudan.

Al-Faki pointed out that Juba Declaration provides for postponement of the formation of the state governments and the Transitional Legislative Assembly until the peace process is concluded.

"The parties stressed the need to reach a comprehensive peace agreement within two months of the start of the dialogue," he further said, before to add "The atmosphere in the Juba negotiations was positive".

In line with the Juba Declaration, the parties also agreed to immediately implement the confidence-building measures, provided in the Constitutional Document, and to establish appropriate mechanisms for this effect.

The signatories said the negotiations will start in the South Sudanese capital Juba on 14 October and the agreement should be signed before or on 14 December 2019.

(ST)

