 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 12 September 2019

Kiir, Machar agree to form committee on number of states

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 11, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader, Riek Machar have agreed to form a committee to look into the final report of the Independent Boundary Commission IBC, number of states and their boundaries to come up with findings suitable for both parties and the people of South Sudan.

JPEG - 52.4 kb
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 11, 2019 (JUBA)

The two rival leaders met on Wednesday and agreed on a number of issues that are seen as very significant in moving forward the process of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

President Kiir and Machar last meet in April when they were invited by Pope Francis to The Vatican.

South Sudan Presidential Press Unit (SSPPU), in statement, said matters discussed by the two leaders included security arrangements, draft constitutional amendment, security laws, peace dissemination, funding the peace process as well as engaging the non-signatories to the revitalized peace accord to come on board.

Both Machar and Kiir reportedly also agreed to meet from time to time in order to iron-out and accelerate the deal prior to the unity government formation.

On Monday, the two rival leaders agreed to ensure the revitalized transitional government of national unity is formed by November 12.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader for plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 12 September 11:30, by james john luka

    Well done Rival! Talk produces tangible solutions, so no doubt meeting often will expedite the process.

    repondre message

  • 12 September 11:33, by Eastern

    Kiir and Machar may choose to skirt around the issue of states, but soon they will realise that EVERY South Sudanese is a stakeholder to the land called South Sudan - those who think they can annex other’s land better rethink...

    repondre message

  • 12 September 11:41, by Joyuma John

    The committee that should to be tasked to study IBC report should also know how many states that are refusing to form their current states and need to rejoin their former states, if their numbers are known, then they should be allowed to rejoin voluntarily and the rest should be allowed to stay untouched.

    repondre message

    • 12 September 11:54, by Malakal county Simon

      Implementations is the hard part of peace.. I hope both leaders will work to iron out any obstacles issues on the way and avoid unwanted a return full_scale war by all means.... Wishes our leaders nothing but a smooth implementations of the most wanted peace in our country!!!!!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)

Problems facing South Sudan must be told 2019-08-25 22:50:20 By Dak Buoth The issues pertaining to our country have always been emotive for they are things to do with war. Over the last seven or so years, South Sudan has dominated the international (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.