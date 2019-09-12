Kiir, Machar agree to form committee on number of states

September 11, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and armed opposition leader, Riek Machar have agreed to form a committee to look into the final report of the Independent Boundary Commission IBC, number of states and their boundaries to come up with findings suitable for both parties and the people of South Sudan.

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 11, 2019 (JUBA)

The two rival leaders met on Wednesday and agreed on a number of issues that are seen as very significant in moving forward the process of the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

President Kiir and Machar last meet in April when they were invited by Pope Francis to The Vatican.

South Sudan Presidential Press Unit (SSPPU), in statement, said matters discussed by the two leaders included security arrangements, draft constitutional amendment, security laws, peace dissemination, funding the peace process as well as engaging the non-signatories to the revitalized peace accord to come on board.

Both Machar and Kiir reportedly also agreed to meet from time to time in order to iron-out and accelerate the deal prior to the unity government formation.

On Monday, the two rival leaders agreed to ensure the revitalized transitional government of national unity is formed by November 12.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader for plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The power-sharing arrangements under the deal were supposed to take effect in May, but the process was delayed by six months until November as both sides disagreed on security arrangements.

(ST)