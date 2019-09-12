Port Sudan governor directs to collect arms in his state



September 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The acting governor of Red Sea state on Wednesday ordered to collect registered and unregistered firearms following intercommunal clashes in the state that left 37 people dead and many others injured.

The decision was issued after the signing of a reconciliation agreement between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes brokered by the Sovereign Council on Sunday.

The acting governor of Red Sea state Major General Hafez al-Taj called on all citizens to hand over their firearms to the competent authorities within 72 hours starting on Wednesday.

“The registered firearms will be returned to their owners as soon as the security situation return to normal “partly reads the decree

The decree stipulates that “anyone who acquires or conceals firearms after the expiry of the declaration period shall be subject to punishment under the penalties issued under this decree. "

The Sovereign Council sacked the State governor and the state director of the intelligence service as they had been blamed for their failure to stop the tribal violence.

Several reports say the clashes between the two ethnic groups before Port Sudan had erupted since last June in Gadaref and Kassala states pointing to hidden agenda of the former officials of who seek to destabilize the country after the fall of the al-Bashir regime.

However, there is no formal accusation against any for official for the time being while the government says investigating the use of firearms for the first time in the tribal disputes in eastern Sudan.

(ST)