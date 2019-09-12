Sudan’s transitional gov’t, armed groups sign plan for peace



September 11, 2019 (JUBA) - The Sudanese government and armed groups on Wednesday signed a roadmap for peace in Sudan brokered by the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir who co-signed the deal with the Sudanese parties.

"The Juba Declaration of Confidence Building Measures and the Preparation for Negotiation" was signed by the leaders of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA). Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, the leader SPLM-N al-Hilu signed the same text in a separate document.

In line with the Juba Declaration, the parties agreed to immediately implement the confidence-building measures, provided in the Constitutional Document, and to establish appropriate mechanisms for this effect.

The deal which was available only in Arabic language was referring to the release of political prisoners and cessation of hostilities.

The signatories said the negotiations will start in the South Sudanese capital Juba on 14 October and the agreement should be signed before or on 14 December 2019.

The Sudanese government delegation, also, accepted to review the plans of the contested Kajabar Dam in northern Sudan and to discuss the issue of eastern Sudan. Also, it accepted to delay the formation of the transitional parliament until the conclusion of the peace process.

Regarding the demand of the armed groups to participate in the transitional administration, the government delegation pledged to give its response in the next meeting.

In coordination with the South Sudanese government, the parties agreed to notify the agreement to the African Union’s Peace and Security Council to issue a new mandate on the Sudanese peace process.

Also, the parties said they will request the African Union to inform the UN Security Council about the deal and to seek the issuance of a new resolution in this respect.

The document signed with the Revolutionary Front pointed to the African Union, Chad, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, the IGAD, the Troika and the European Union as important parties must be involved in the stages of peacemaking and peacebuilding in Sudan.

Besides the co-signatories of the framework agreement, the text includes as a party to the process the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdel Wahid al-Nur opening the door for his group to join the negotiations in the future.

Despite several direct contacts, al-Nur declined to engage in peace talks with the transitional government as he several times accused them of stealing the Sudanese people’s revolution, and asked for a referendum to endorse them and the transitional institution they established.

