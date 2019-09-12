SPLM/A-IO dismisses ceasefire monitors’ report on violations

September 11, 2019 (JUBA) – The armed opposition faction (SPLM/A-IO) has dismissed as untrue reports by South Sudan’s ceasefire monitoring body (CTSAMVM) that it violated the revitalized peace accord.

Lam Paul Gabriel

On Tuesday, the CTSAMVM chairman, Maj. Gen. Abiche Ageno expressed concerns over a rape incident at Kuok in May by the SPLM/A-IO and subsequent removal of the alleged rapist from jail.

The incident, he told a CTSAMVM board meeting in Juba, amounted to violations under the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the incorporated Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities.

“Although responsibility for the second violation cannot be attributed to any of the signatory parties, the incident remains a violation,” said Abiche.

Reacting to the report, the SPLM/A-IO deputy military spokesperson, Col. Paul Lam dismissed the CTSAMVM findings as untrue, accusing the monitoring body of portraying the opposition group on bad light.

“This is not true and we all surprised by these negative reports from the CTSAMVM. One wonders if they for peace or for something else?” he said.

Abiche also appealed to government and opposition forces to immediately vacate civilian buildings to enable the people of South Sudan to resume their normal lives.

The SPLM/A-IO official also clarified that its forces no longer occupy schools and those in civilian houses sought consent from the owners.

“On occupying compounds, some locations are being occupied with consent of civilians. We don’t just enter schools or people’s homes”, he stressed.

The CTSAMVM was established after the signing of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) in August 2015. It consists of representatives of the parties to the peace deal, women’s bloc, civil society organizations, youths and members of the international community.

(ST)